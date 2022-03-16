Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.99. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 2,416 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Rating ) by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

