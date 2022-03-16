Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.99. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 2,416 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%.
Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)
Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.
