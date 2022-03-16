TD Securities Raises IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target to C$17.50

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

IBIBF opened at $11.00 on Monday. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

