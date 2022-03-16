TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

TEL stock opened at $127.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average is $149.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

