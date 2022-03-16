Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

TGEN remained flat at $$1.45 during trading on Wednesday. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

