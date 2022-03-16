Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.00

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.00 and last traded at C$31.03, with a volume of 16330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$460.63 million and a PE ratio of 115.46.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.