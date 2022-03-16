TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after buying an additional 1,542,558 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,832,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after buying an additional 583,122 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 2,715.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 504,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,846,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

