Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.44

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.44 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 25.25 ($0.33), with a volume of 243,522 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £35.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.15.

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

