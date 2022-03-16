Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.38) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

