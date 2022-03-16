Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 13th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 317.8 days.
Telenor ASA stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $18.45.
About Telenor ASA
