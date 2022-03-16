Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 13th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 317.8 days.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

