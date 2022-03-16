Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.22.

TLSNY stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

