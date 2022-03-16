Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of TVE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,733. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

