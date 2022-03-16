TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.59

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 152342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRSSF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

