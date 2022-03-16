Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 64.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total value of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock worth $889,772,464. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $33.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $835.72. 470,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,087,143. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $911.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $933.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.