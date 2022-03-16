The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

