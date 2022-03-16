The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 360.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,116 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 203.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 54,983 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

