The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $176.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $154.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.71.

CVX opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.02. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $308.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Chevron by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 10,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 237,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

