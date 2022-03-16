The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CEO Peter D. Holt Acquires 1,500 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JYNT traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.56. 14,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,238. The firm has a market cap of $498.11 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Joint by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Joint by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Joint by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Joint by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

