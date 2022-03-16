The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Sells $727,610.00 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $727,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.48. 66,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,488,447. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

