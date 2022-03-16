The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Todd A. Foley Sells 4,200 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.