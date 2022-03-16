The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.41) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The Pebble Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.87 ($2.21). The company has a market cap of £171.64 million and a P/E ratio of 30.15.

In related news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($72,561.77).

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

