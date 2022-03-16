The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

Shares of PNC traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.77. 110,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

