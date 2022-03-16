The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 2.0% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after acquiring an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,807,000 after buying an additional 125,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

