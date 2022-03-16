The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 141,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,470. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $69.76.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

