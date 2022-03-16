The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $360.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWGAY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 157,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,065. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $18.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

