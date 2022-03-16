The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. 266,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,315,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

