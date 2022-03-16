The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

