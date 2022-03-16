TheStreet Downgrades CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to D+

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECE stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 million, a PE ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 548.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 72.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.