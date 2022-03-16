TheStreet Downgrades Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TBNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $24.93 on Monday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $232.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. Equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.