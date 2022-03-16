TheStreet Lowers Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TAP.A opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.
Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.
