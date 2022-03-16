Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Thorne Healthtech updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of THRN stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22. Thorne Healthtech has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thorne Healthtech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

