Tkb Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Tkb Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ USCTU opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. Tkb Critical Technologies 1 has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Get Tkb Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tkb Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tkb Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tkb Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tkb Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tkb Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tkb Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tkb Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.