TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.53

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$131.53 and traded as high as C$136.94. TMX Group shares last traded at C$134.06, with a volume of 90,639 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$146.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

