Toast (NYSE:TOST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.13

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 175962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Toast by 992.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Toast by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,094 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

