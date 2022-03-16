Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $353,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

