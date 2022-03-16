Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 157,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,700,422. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
