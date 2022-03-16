Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Up 37.7% in February

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 300,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,970 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 76,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,595,000.

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $37.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

