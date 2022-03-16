Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$65.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOU. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.42.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$48.78 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$22.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.30 per share, with a total value of C$191,503.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,871,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$339,767,731.14. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $636,234 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

