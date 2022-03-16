TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.62).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCAP shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

LON TCAP opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £910.92 million and a PE ratio of 17.63. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 261.49 ($3.40). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 4.2%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

