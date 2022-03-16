TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £895.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.67. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 261.49 ($3.40).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278 ($3.62).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

