TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from TPG Telecom’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPG Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a 7.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

