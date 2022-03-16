TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Posts Earnings Results

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 1,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,137. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 87,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 216,201 shares of company stock worth $552,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

