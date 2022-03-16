Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average is $140.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.05.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

