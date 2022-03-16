Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

COOK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. 2,217,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. Traeger has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at $10,508,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at $412,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

