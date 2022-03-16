TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

TACT opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.98.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

