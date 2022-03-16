TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,953,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 297,593 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

