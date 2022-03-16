Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $613.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will report $613.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $641.82 million. Transocean posted sales of $653.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 50.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,434,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,880,383. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

