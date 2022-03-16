TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TSYHY stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

About TravelSky Technology (Get Rating)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.