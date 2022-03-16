Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in February

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,067,500 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 13th total of 738,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 280.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)
