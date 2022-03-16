Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,095.61

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,095.61 ($14.25) and traded as low as GBX 956 ($12.43). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 980 ($12.74), with a volume of 50,743 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,066.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,094.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £607.96 million and a PE ratio of 40.67.

In other news, insider Tim Jones acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.59) per share, with a total value of £9,943.56 ($12,930.51). Also, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 37,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($15.51), for a total value of £451,288.04 ($586,850.51).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

