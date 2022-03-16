Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.32. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 52,475 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

